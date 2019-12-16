Care home plan at Barmby Moor given go-ahead

A planning application for an 80-bed care home and 24 adjacent bungalows on Feoffee Common Lane near Barmby Moor has been approved by East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The new development would be based down the side of Hewson and Robinson petrol station and garage.

Planning officers at the council approved the proposal at a recent meeting.

Barmby Moor Parish Council had concerns about the increase in traffic for Feoffee Common Lane. It asked about possible warning signs at the entrance to the care home, especially near the corner of Black Dyke which has an acute bend in the road.

It said the home did point out in the past that a travel plan will be arranged for staff members going to work and leaving work by providing transport.

Parish council also added that Feoffee Common Lane has no footpath or public transport available for members of staff.

The proposal is subject to a number of conditions.

Before the development commences, details showing the provision of the temporary vehicle parking, loading, off-loading and manoeuvring facilities for the contractors carrying out building and construction works on the development must be submitted to and approved in writing by the Local Planning Authority.

This pre-commencement condition is imposed to secure adequate parking, servicing, manoeuvring, loading and off-loading facilities within the site during the construction period of the development for contractors vehicles in the interest of road safety.