Care home celebration party for centenarian Jean Raine

Celebrations were in full swing at Stamford Bridge Beaumont as one of its residents reached her centenary in style.

Jean Raine was joined by staff, relatives, friends and other residents as she received a card from the Queen in recognition of her landmark day.

A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.

The birthday girl said her outlook on life is ‘a little bit of what you fancy does you no harm’.

Victoria Edwards, general manager at the home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

“Jean is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”