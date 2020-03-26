Care home boss rewards staff with free lunches as thank you for dedication

A kind-hearted boss in Pocklington is showing his appreciation to staff by purchasing everyone lunch once a week.

Darren Woodhead, finance director at Sherbutt House Care Home, made the decision to say thank you and to hail the team’s selfless work.

He was also hoping to support takeaway businesses by purchasing the lunches.

However, this has become harder following Government advice to stay at home.

Mr Woodhead said: “Now more than ever our staff team as Sherbutt Residential and Home Care Services has a vital role within the community keeping our vulnerable service users safe in the fight against COVID-19.

“Our local community has supported us over the years and at this moment in time we want to do anything we can to support any local businesses.

“It has more than emphasised recognising and enabling the heroism and selflessness of all our employees throughout this difficult period.

“We have therefore offered to purchase all our staff lunches once a week from any of the local cafes, delis, pubs etc.

“Its our way of giving back to our community but also giving back to our fantastic support team.

“We are trying to support any local companies who may be struggling at this moment in time and can provide us with takeaway lunches.

“Can anyone please recommend anyone in Pocklington who can offer this service?

“If so please get in touch with me directly.

“Feel free to follow our Facebook page to see daily updates of our activities.”