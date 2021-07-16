Campaign to re-establish Pocklington’s Royal British Legion Branch and attract more members

Mr O'Donnell said it saddened him to think there would be no Royal British Legion and standard presence on Remembrance Sunday and Remembrance Day.

The move, driven by Angus O’Donnell, has already received a boost from Pocklington Town Council and Pocklington and District Lions. The organisations have agreed to help fund a new branch standard.

After 97 years, the Pocklington British Legion Branch laid up their standard at All Saints Church at the end of last year.

This was despite the determined efforts of Kevin Warcup, Mark Able and others.

Mr O’Donnell said: “It saddened me to think that we as a town would not have an RBL and standard presence on Remembrance Sunday and Remembrance Day so I decided to reach out to Pocklington residents to see if we could take on the last branch’s legacy and continue to serve the local veterans and families, and the community as a whole.

“Before we could establish a branch we had to purchase a new branch standard which cost around £500. We are grateful for the support regarding the funding support.

“Given that 2021 is a milestone year for the RBL as it celebrate 100 years of service I can not think of a better time to re-establish the branch.

“We are looking for members to join us as we will have a calendar of events and projects.

“So far we have around 20 willing potential members which is fantastic as the minimum number to start any branch is 15.