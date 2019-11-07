C H Render puts shirt on under 11s team

Stamford Bridge Under 11s Football Club recently took delivery of its new football kit, kindly sponsored by car dealership C H Render.

Stamford Bridge Football Club provides local amateur football for boys and girls from four years old up to open aged adult football.

Captained by Niamh Bryan the team have won two of their three games so far this season.

A club spokesman said: “Managed and coached by Dax Scutt, the team is learning and growing and are a team with a good spirit and attitude.

“With plenty of football to come we are looking forward to the rest of the season.

“C H Render are one of Yorkshire’s most reputable and best known used vehicle dealerships and the club is grateful for the sponsorship.”