Buy pet food instead of fireworks call as firefighters support animal welfare trust

Pocklington Fire Station.

Members of the crew are hoping people will buy a couple of cans of pet food for the Hull Animal Welfare Trust instead of purchasing some fireworks – making a difference instead of making a noise.

At Christmas, the crew helped with collections and donations of food, bedding, and toys in what had become a difficult time for rescue centres.

The campaign saw residents drop-off several van loads of items, and the firefighters are hoping the new drive will also gain plenty of food for the trust.

Watch manager Mandi Hyde said: “The people of Pocklington were amazing at Christmas and we had several van loads to deliver.

“We have retained a central collection point here at the fire station, receiving a steady stream of bedding, blankets, food to support the centre which we drop off at regular intervals.

“The firework initiative is another example of how we can support the trust and I guess we are bringing an awareness of how some pets suffer during this period, often frightened or traumatised by the relentless setting off of fireworks.

“We hope we could strike a chord with people and in turn do something more to support the every growing doggy residents (and cats).

“Our suggestion is to buy a donation of dog or indeed cat food instead of fireworks this year.”