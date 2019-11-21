Busy festive season for the Stamford Bridge Community Choir

Stamford Bridge Community Choir has had a busy start to the festive season with plenty more performances to come.

On Thursday, November 14 its members entertained shoppers in the Coppergate Centre for the Fenwick shopping evening, and they were delighted to then be able to distribute £450 of prizes between York Against Cancer, Macmillan York and Marie Curie.

Then on Saturday, November 16 members performed a concert for St Oswald’s Church, Fulford where an amazing £745 was raised towards the church’s redevelopment.

The choir is now looking forward to the Christmas Lights switch-on at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, December 1, followed by carols at Spark:York at noon on Saturday, December 14 in aid of Macmillan York.

It will then be time for Stamford Bridge St John’s Church Carol Service on Sunday, December 15, and the choir’s own carols event at The Gold Cup, Low Catton on Wednesday, December 18. New members are always very welcome.