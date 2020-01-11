Busy Christmas period for the lifeline service

The Lifeline and Responder service, which is based in Driffield, dealt with 11,876 incoming and outgoing calls between 24 December 2019 and 2 January 2020 from residents in the East Riding.

For thousands of people in the East Riding the Lifeline & Responder service is just that, a lifeline, providing reassurance and, if needs be, an emergency response 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

A dedicated team of council staff worked around the clock over the Christmas period to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.

Joanne Rosser, Lifeline manager, said: “Our team worked throughout the Christmas period receiving a wide range of calls from low level advice and reassurance, to emergency responses including falls.”

The service consists of a range of sensors that are placed in a person’s home to support independent living.

They are linked to the monitoring centre which is manned by trained operators who are ready to take the most appropriate action should someone trigger a sensor or press the red button on their home or personal lifeline system.