Busy Christmas period for the lifeline service

Lifeline manager Joanne Rosser.
Lifeline manager Joanne Rosser.

The Lifeline and Responder service, which is based in Driffield, dealt with 11,876 incoming and outgoing calls between 24 December 2019 and 2 January 2020 from residents in the East Riding.

For thousands of people in the East Riding the Lifeline & Responder service is just that, a lifeline, providing reassurance and, if needs be, an emergency response 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

A dedicated team of council staff worked around the clock over the Christmas period to ensure the safety of vulnerable residents.

Joanne Rosser, Lifeline manager, said: “Our team worked throughout the Christmas period receiving a wide range of calls from low level advice and reassurance, to emergency responses including falls.”

The service consists of a range of sensors that are placed in a person’s home to support independent living.

They are linked to the monitoring centre which is manned by trained operators who are ready to take the most appropriate action should someone trigger a sensor or press the red button on their home or personal lifeline system.