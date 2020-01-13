Busking-in-the-Bar returns with Jess Gardham

Busking-in-the-Bar, the popular free music night at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC), returns on Friday (January 17) with the multi-award winning singer-songwriter Jess Gardham.

The York based singer-songwriter has toured UK, Europe, US and Canada, supported the likes of KT Tunstall, Paul Carrack and Martin Simpson and has played at festivals across the UK including PAC’s Platform Festival.

Busking-in-the-Bar is an opportunity for everyone to experience some fantastic free live music, from emerging local artists, all within the comfort of PAC’s intimate and luxurious bar.

PAC’s director Janet Farmer, said: “We were fortunate enough to have Jess Gardham open Platform Festival 2019 and she was sensational, so we are delighted that Jess will play our first Busking-in-the-Bar event of 2020.

“There’s fantastic live music, a wide range of drinks to choose from and it’s free entry - what a perfect start to the weekend.”

The bar opens at 7pm, music from 8pm. For more details call the Box Office on 01759 301 547 or visit www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk

If you would like to play at a future event or have a suggestion of whom we should book then email info@pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk