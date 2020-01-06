Bus company sees rise in Boxing Day commuters

Local bus company East Yorkshire has revealed a huge increase in travellers across the region this Boxing Day.

Overall, 65% more passengers used the company’s bus services on Boxing Day than on the same day in 2018, with more places than ever being connected by buses.

This year, East Yorkshire added new buses between Hull and towns across the East Riding, including Beverley, Driffield, Bridlington, Hedon, and Withernsea, as well as services into York.

There were also buses running between Bridlington, Filey and Scarborough, all in addition to the usual Boxing Day services.

Offering extra buses allowed more people than ever to see family and friends across the region during the festive period, journey in to see loved ones in hospital, and visit towns and cities for the start of the sales.

The new Boxing Day service between Hull, Beverley, Pocklington and York was particularly popular, with hundreds of people travelling on this service alone.

East Yorkshire utilised its brand-new buses, with nearly all of the 21 vehicles used meeting ultra-low emission Euro VI standards. East Yorkshire’s area director, Ben Gilligan, said the company’s increased Boxing Day services reflected how people now spent the day. He said: “More and more, we see that people across the region are using Boxing Day as an opportunity to get out and about with their friends and family, rather than staying at home. We chose to add lots of new services this year, and we’re delighted that they’ve been so popular.”