Burnby Hall will remain open during coronavirus crisis

A decision to keep Burnby Hall Gardens open during the coronavirus crisis has been taken following a meeting of the Trust Executive – unless it is officially directed otherwise at some point in the future.

The following measures have been put into place:

○ From Friday, March 20, until further notice, the gardens will be open daily between 10am and 4pm, with last entry at 3.30pm.

○ The Gift Shop, Stewart Museum and children’s playground will remain closed.

○ The Visitor Centre will remain as the payment point for visitors but, for staff safety purposes, we are asking everyone to use contactless cards or credit cards in preference to cash.

○ The cafe remains open with every consideration being given to Government social distancing guidelines. It is likely that the cafe will be moving to a limited menu and service in the future.

○ If numbers of visitors to the gardens become too high, it may be necessary to temporarily refuse access to more people.

A spokesman said: “This unprecedented situation has also resulted in the cancellation of our planned events and bands programme until Tuesday, June 30, and the situation thereafter will be kept under review.

“We sincerely thank our loyal members and customers for their understanding and support at this very difficult time and are grateful for the messages of support received.

“This means a great deal to our fantastic staff who are working so hard in very difficult circumstances.”