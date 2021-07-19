Burnby Hall Gardens unveils Covid guidance as Government eases restrictions

There will no longer be a requirement for day visitors to make a pre-booking to visit Burnby Hall Gardens.

The Lilypad Café is now fully open and Stewart Museum has also reopened.

A Burnby Hall spokesman said: “We’re pleased to announce that there will no longer be a requirement for day visitors to make a pre-booking to visit the Gardens.

“While the booking system will remain in place for those who still wish to take advantage of this option, and will be prioritised on exceptionally busy days, walk up visits will once again be possible.”

A few restrictions will remain in place:

○ The venue still requires visitors to wear a facemask when making payment on entry.

○Payment is by card only for the foreseeable future.

○ Burnby Handmade Gifts is open, but entry to the shop remains restricted to five people at any one time and face masks must be worn.

The spokesman continued: “We will continue to monitor capacity closely and retain the right to restrict numbers on exceptionally busy days should the need arise, prioritising members and pre-bookings when this is necessary.