Burnby Hall Gardens bridge renovated

Visitors to Burnby Hall Gardens before the coronavirus measures were implemented might have noticed a revamp to one of the venue’s iconic features.

Jamie’s Bridge has been completely renovated with new walk-boards fitted and a fresh coat of paint on the metalwork.

A spokesman said: “The bridge is a very popular feature on the Lower Lake in the gardens, where it provides a lovely addition, particularly when the water lilies are in full bloom in the summer. It is also a great favourite with wedding couples for photographs.

“We’re really pleased that it is once more looking its best.”

A decision to close Burnby Hall Gardens was made following Government advice as it tackles the coronavirus crisis.

Visit www.burnbyhallgardens.com or its Facebook page for regular updates about the venue.