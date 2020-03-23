Burnby Hall closed following guidance on coronavirus

A decision has been made to close Burnby Hall Gardens following new Government advice on social distancing as it battles coronavirus.

A spokesman said: “Owing to the coronavirus outbreak, and further Government advice in relation to social distancing, the gardens are closed until further notice in the interests of visitors and staff.

“We sincerely thank our loyal members and customers for their understanding and support at this very difficult time and are grateful for the messages of support received.

“Please see www.burnbyhallgardens.com or our Facebook page for regular updates. We apologise for any inconvenience and look forward to seeing you soon.”