Bubwith Tennis Club’s smashing total for Yorkshire Air Ambulance cause

Lynne Marriage and Lizanne Southworth present the cheque for £1,600 to YAA’s Keiron Hardwick.

Bubwith Tennis Club’s 24-Hour Marathon returned in style following an enforced break in 2020 by smashing all expectations and exceeding its target by more than tripling the previous best tally.

In total, an impressive 139 hours of tennis were clocked up over the club’s three courts in the 24-hour period.

The marathon event raised £3,200 with money raised being split between the club and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA).

Various activities took place during the 24-hour marathon from junior coaching from I Can Play Tennis Ltd to a friendly, yet competitive, doubles’ tournament.

Presenting a cheque for £1,600 on behalf of the club to Keiron Hardwick, East Yorkshire Community Fundraiser for YAA, was Lynne Marriage, who raised the most sponsorship out of all of the 79 participants, along with Lizanne Southworth who was a part of the organising committee.

Lynne said: “It was a brilliant 24 hours and really showed Bubwith Tennis Club at its best. We had an amazing time, and it was great to see so many people join together in support of the club and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, which is a charity close to many people’s hearts in this area.”

Keiron said: “We would like to thank Bubwith Tennis Club for their incredible support and generosity and congratulate them on completing their phenomenal 24-hour tennis marathon.”