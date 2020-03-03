Bryony soaring high after RAF graduation

A Pocklington woman has graduated from the Royal Air Force College at Royal Air Force Cranwell.

Pilot Officer Bryony Holleran, 28, attended Clitheroe Royal Grammar, Clitheroe, before studying at the University of York, obtaining a degree in Politics and Sociology.

She has commissioned as an intelligence officer and will now begin the next stage of her training.

Pilot Officer Holleran said: “I am so proud to be commissioning as a Pilot Officer in the RAF. I am looking forward to the opportunities ahead of me.

“I would like to thank my parents, Martin and Josephine, who live at Melbourne, for supporting me through this process.”

RAF College Cranwell is home to No 3 Flying Training School which delivers the elementary flying training for fixed wing and multi-engine student pilots from the RAF, Royal Navy and Army Air Corps.