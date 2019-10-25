Brownies bake brilliant brownies

The 6th Pocklington Brownies have thanked the generous people of Pocklington who bought cakes, scones, muffins and brownies from their cake sale.

The girls who are currently earning their ‘Charities’ interest badge decided to support St Leonard’s hospice and learnt about the work of the charity at one of their unit meetings. Their baking efforts raised a total of £214.70 for St Leonard’s.

Unit leader Emily Annetts said: “The people of Pocklington, as always, have been so kind with their support, the girls should be really proud of themselves.”