Britcom unveils charity of the year support

Successful Market Weighton company Britcom has launched a new ‘charity of the year’ initiative.

The firm regularly supports and has ongoing sponsorship deals with various groups and clubs in the Market Weighton and surrounding areas, and these will continue.

However, this is a new scheme to run alongside the firm’s other community work.

The inaugural Charity Of The Year 2020 is the Community Autism Project East Riding based in Market Weighton.

One of the key initiatives the charity offers is regular drop-in coffee mornings where parents and carers can go and discuss their situations and share advice with people who have experience of Autism themselves – or just pop in for a chat.

Rachel Reed, marketing manager at Britcom said: “The charity is run solely by volunteers and the Britcom staff feel that across the year we can really help make quite a difference to them through our fundraising activities.

“We’ve already started putting money in the pot with our first dress down day of the year held in January.”

Marie, president of Community Autism Project East Riding, said: “We were delighted to be approached by Britcom and be their first Charity Of The Year. We are a small local charity and Britcom’s fundraising and their help to increase awareness of us, our support groups, and coffee mornings will help us tremendously.

“They are going to help us spread the word and reach out to more parents and carers who need our support before, during and after an ASC diagnosis.”