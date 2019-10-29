Britcom backing school football team

Britcom, which is baced at York Road, Market Weighton has announced a new sponsorship deal with The Market Weighton School Year Seven football team.

The team have so far played two games within their league and won both – against Woldgate and Cottingham High School.

A spokesman at Britcom said: “The next fixture for the team will now be February when the light nights return after half term.

“Training takes place on a Tuesday evening after school throughout the year.

“We look forward to picking up with the team again in February and following them through the rest of the season.”