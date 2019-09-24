Bright bridge idea to support Dove House

The Starlight Stride across the Humber Bridge will take place on Saturday, October 19.
Residents in the Pocklington area are being encouraged to take part in Hull’s brightest night-time walk for charity.

Dove House Hospice is looking for people to light up the Humber Bridge this month for the eight-mile circular walk, starting and finishing in Hessle.

The Starlight Stride will take place on Saturday 19th October and starts at 7:30pm.

A pre-walk party will get everyone warmed up and walkers can decorate themselves with glow sticks and face paint before they set off.

Anita Brien, events coordinator, said “The stride is a great event whether you want a fun night out with friends or want to get together to celebrate the life of someone no longer with us. Entry to the stride just £15 and those taking part need to raise at least £20 for the hospice. All walkers will receive a T-shirt and a neon accessory to wear on the night as well as a medal.”