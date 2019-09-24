Bright bridge idea to support Dove House

Residents in the Pocklington area are being encouraged to take part in Hull’s brightest night-time walk for charity.

Dove House Hospice is looking for people to light up the Humber Bridge this month for the eight-mile circular walk, starting and finishing in Hessle.

The Starlight Stride will take place on Saturday 19th October and starts at 7:30pm.

A pre-walk party will get everyone warmed up and walkers can decorate themselves with glow sticks and face paint before they set off.

Anita Brien, events coordinator, said “The stride is a great event whether you want a fun night out with friends or want to get together to celebrate the life of someone no longer with us. Entry to the stride just £15 and those taking part need to raise at least £20 for the hospice. All walkers will receive a T-shirt and a neon accessory to wear on the night as well as a medal.”