Bridlington land train and park and ride services cancelled

Park and ride services and the land train in Bridlington have been shut down because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Park and Ride bus service that was due to operate in Bridlington from Saturday April 4 has been cancelled up until the beginning of May. A further decision will be taken nearer the time as to whether this date is extended.

The two land train routes in the resort, which were due to start operating on the same day, have also been cancelled until at least the beginning of May.

The council is reminding residents that its Contact Centre is open 9am-9pm Monday to Friday, and 9am to 6pm at the weekend. The telephone number is 01482 393939.

John Skidmore, director of adults, health and customer services at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “As a council, we are following all the Government and Public Health England guidelines to work with the community in the East Riding to protect our customers and staff.

“We will of course work to prioritise those services which are vital for our residents throughout this period.

“The council will issue regular updates via its website and social media channels and through the local media to ensure our residents, businesses and the communities we serve are fully up to date as the situation changes and develops over the coming period."

For more information visit www.eastriding.gov.uk/living/health-and-wellbeing/coronavirus