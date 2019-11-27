Blues weekend ‘the biggest ever’

World-renowned guitarists, a full house of students from across the UK, and over £20,000 generated for the local economy has made this year’s Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) the biggest and best yet.

The award-winning venue was once again packed with students from right across the UK who spent a weekend being taught by ace guitarist Robbie McIntosh, who has toured with the likes of Paul McCartney, Norah Jones, and The Pretenders, and world-class blues slide guitarist Michael Messer.

Ace guitarist Robbie McIntosh leads a workshop during the event at PAC.

Data collated from surveys conducted by PAC have shown that students attending the event spent around £20,000 over the course of the weekend, including accommodation and visits to local pubs, restaurants, cafes and shops.

The three-day event featured guitar and slide guitar tuition, jam sessions, student performances and the Acoustic Blues House Party when PAC opened its doors to the public for a one-off concert starring Michael, Robbie plus special guests.

Reflecting on the success of this year’s event Michael said: “This year’s Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend at PAC was a resounding success; in fact it was the most successful one ever!

“I have been involved with running this event at PAC for 16 years and I couldn’t hope for a better venue.

“The PAC staff are so helpful, supportive and welcoming, that everyone, participants and tutors want for nothing.

“In addition to the fantastic venue, the various hotels and restaurants around town all welcomed us and provided us with fantastic service.

“All I can say is thank you Pocklington and we very much look forward to next year’s Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend.”

PAC director Janet Farmer added: “We said last year that the Acoustic Blues and Roots Weekend just keeps going from strength to strength, but this year has just blown us away.

“We very much look forward to welcoming everyone back again next year.”