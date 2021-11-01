Bishop Wilton soldier laid to rest with full military honours after 100 years following his identification by MoD War Detectives

L/Cpl Cook’s coffin is lowered into the ground at New Irish Farm Cemetery, near Ypres.

The service was organised by the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), also known as the ‘MOD War Detectives’ and was held at the Commonwealth War Graves Commission’s (CWGC) New Irish Farm Cemetery, near Ypres in Belgium.

L/Cpl Robert Cook was born in Bishop Wilton on 6 June 1876 and was one of seven children.He joined The Essex Regiment in November 1914, aged 38, and soon arrived on the Western Front on 14 March 1915.

From his surviving family, his great nephew Arthur Cook and his great niece Sally Cooper both attended as well as members of C ‘Essex’ Company of 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, who supplied both the bearer and firing parties for the ceremony.

L/Cpl Robert Cook’s headstone.

Rosie Barron, JCCC, said: “It has been a privilege to have worked with The Royal Anglian Regiment to organise this burial service for LCpl Cook and to have buried him in the presence of his family. None of this would have been possible without the help of Maj Ret’d Peter Williamson MBE and The Essex Regiment Museum, who painstakingly searched their records ultimately leading to the identification of this casualty as LCpl Cook.”

Arthur Cook, great nephew of L/Cpl Cook said: “It is absolutely amazing that someone who gave his life over a hundred years ago, along with many thousands of others, should be remembered in such a way.

“He has laid unidentified in an unmarked grave for over one hundred years and we are now able to commemorate him, remember his contribution to British history, and record part of his story on a headstone for future generations to see.

“Our thanks go to the Reverend Gary Birch CF and all the members of the Royal Anglian Regiment who have taken part in this service. The fact that members of Robert Cook’s family are here in Ypres and able to finally lay him to rest in a marked grave with the dignity and honour that he deserves is all due to the excellent detective work of Rosie Barron of the MOD’s Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre who we cannot thank enough.”

Major (Ret’d) Peter Williamson MBE, from The Essex Regiment Museum said: “Due to an improved quality photograph enabled the positive identification of the medals which this soldier had earned, and that was the foundation for several months of painstaking research to eliminate all but Lance Corporal Robert Cook.