There are currently four vacancies on Bishop Wilton Parish Council.

A by-election to fill the vacancies will be held if 10 electors write to the chief executive of the East Riding of Yorkshire Council by Tuesday, August 6, claiming an election. If this does not happen the councillors will be co-opted.

Contact the parish clerk Samantha O’Connor via bishopwiltonparishclerk@gmail.com to find out more.