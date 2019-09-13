Biker involved in Sancton crash dies in hospital

Humberside police has reported that a motorcyclist, a 44 year-old man, who suffered serious injuries in a road traffic collision on the A1034 Market Weighton Road on Sunday, September 1 has died in hospital.

The collision happened just before 4pm and involved a BMW GS1200 motorbike and a silver Vauxhall Insignia car.

A spokesman said: “We continue to appeal for witnesses to the collision near Sancton and would ask anyone who may have seen this collision, or saw either the motorbike or car beforehand to contact us, on our non-emergency number 101 quoting log 406 of 1/09/19.”