Bid to start new brass ensemble in this area

An appeal for musicians in the Market Weighton and Holme on Spalding Moor areas has been made in an attempt to form a new all comers brass ensemble.

Andrew Sapcote, who plays front row cornet with the Golden Rail brass band, is hoping to create a group that would play at various events such as fetes and at fundraising gatherings.

Mr Sapcote said: “I am looking to set up an all comers ensemble to play charity events, garden fetes (Langlands craft fairs) etc for fun.

“Most of my musical arrangements can be fitted to wide ranging abilities with the emphasis on fun and improving at the right pace for an individual.”

Contact 07909 902503 to find out more information about the ensemble.