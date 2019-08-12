BHF to host fashion show at cricket club

The Pocklington and District British Heart Foundation committee is hosting a fashion show on Wednesday, September 18 at Pocklington Cricket Club on Burnby Lane.

The show, from 7pm, is being presented by Complete Clothing Co with high street clothing at affordable prices.

A spokesman said: “Come along and have a fun evening and maybe grab a bargain at the same time. All monies raised will go to the British Heart Foundation.”

Tickets £6 on the door or £5 in advance (including a glass of wine) available from Delia Smith on 07752 616923 or Sheila Smith on 01759 304036.