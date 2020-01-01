BHF issues appeal for unwanted Christmas gifts

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) is appealing to those left disappointed by Santa’s offerings to donate any unwanted gifts to its Pocklington shop and help beat the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory diseases.

While it’s the thought that counts, it wouldn’t be Christmas without some gifts that miss the mark. But, rather than throwing items away, the BHF is appealing for quality donations to help support the charity’s vital work.

From the clothes and shoes that don’t fit to the accessories not to your taste, and the books you’ve already read, BHF volunteers and shop staff can transform unwanted gifts into money for heart research and help the environment.

If you’ve had an upgrade, the BHF can also take old speakers, clothes or anything that’s been replaced by Christmas gifts.

Each year, 15,000 people in Yorkshire and the Humber lose their life to heart and circulatory diseases and currently 670,000 people are living with these devastating conditions across the region.

Donating unwanted items is an easy way to help support the charity’s vital work, so it can accelerate research into new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat heart and circulatory diseases.

Allison Swaine-Hughes, retail director at the British Heart Foundation, said: we will welcome everything from good quality clothes, shoes, handbags and jewellery to DVDs, CDs, books and children’s toys.”

Visit bhf.org.uk/donate to find out more about how to donate to your local shop.