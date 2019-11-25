Beverley named as one of the host towns for next year’s Tour de Yorkshire

Beverley has been confirmed as one of eight host towns for the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire.

The town is no stranger to the tour, having hosted starts in 2016 and 2018 as well as being the start location for the Yorkshire 2019 Para-Cycling International in September.

As part of its three year partnership with Welcome to Yorkshire, East Riding of Yorkshire Council has secured a guaranteed stage start or finish in the East Riding.

The race, which has become one of the highlights in the world cycling calendar, will take place between Thursday, 30 April and Sunday, 3 May.

The other host towns are Barnsley, Halifax, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leyburn, Redcar and Skipton.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesman said: “Beverley has played a big part in the history not only of the Tour de Yorkshire but also playing host to the first para-cycling event to run alongside the UCI Road World Championships earlier this year.

“Not only does the Tour de Yorkshire give our residents the chance to see some of the world’s top class cyclists, it helps boost the local economy and showcases what the East Riding has to offer for tourists.”

The full routes for the 2020 Tour de Yorkshire and the Asda Tour de Yorkshire Women’s Race will be unveiled in January.

More information about the Tour de Yorkshire can be found at www.letouryorkshire.com