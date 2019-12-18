Beaumont care home in Stamford Bridge opens its doors to lonely older people on Christmas day

Local care home Stamford Bridge Beaumont in Stamford Bridge will be opening it’s doors to a number of people from the community to help tackle loneliness in their local community.

Open for elderly people those who might usually eat alone, are invited to join the residents and teams at the home on Christmas day from noon for a three course meal.

Diners will be treated to a tasty lunch in the home’s dining room. Guests will have a chance to chat to the home’s staff and residents while enjoying their food and join in the festive spirit.

The home’s head chef will be producing a range of dishes to cover varied individual dietary needs and preferences, so diners were able to eat to their fill accompanied with a wide selection of beverages.

The ‘Don’t Dine Alone’ initiative was launched by care provider Barchester Healthcare as a way to reach out to isolated or vulnerable members of their local communities.

Victoria Edwards, general manager at Stamford Bridge Beaumont, said: “Loneliness can be a big problem for elderly people, especially as the weather gets colder and over the festive period. Our doors are always open to new friends of the home.”