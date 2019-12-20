Beat the January blues at Pocklington Arts Centre with comedian Arthur Smith

The well-loved, national comedian, writer and broadcaster Arthur Smith is heading to Pocklington.

He will take centre stage at Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Friday, January 31 as part of his 2019 UK tour with his new show ‘Arthur Smith – Laughs, Stories, A Song and A Poem’.

The comic is well known for his appearances on TV’s Grumpy Old Men, QI, Have I Got News For You and The One Show.

Fans can expect an evening of sublime playfulness, crammed with jokes, anecdotes, short stories, poems, songs and readings from Smith’s recently published memoir ‘My Name Is Daphne Fairfax’ which has won praise from literary critics.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “We can’t wait to welcome Arthur back to PAC following several sell-outs in recent years.

“He’s a cult hero at the Ed Fringe for his legendary performances and this new show promises to be a thoroughly entertaining night full of jokes, poems, songs and excerpts from his latest book – it’s the complete package!

“Arthur is the latest in a series of outstanding comedians that we have lined up for the PAC stage in the coming months including Shappi Khorsandi, Tom Rosenthal, and Andy Parsons.

“Our live comedy programme always sells out, so I would recommend getting your tickets quickly or risk missing out.”

Tickets are £16 each available now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the box office on 01759 301547.