Be enthralled by brick wonders exhibition at Beverley Art Gallery

The exhibition features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world.

The exhibition features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world. Beginning with the seven wonders of the ancient world, the exhibition also takes in modern, natural, and historic wonders from all seven continents.

Brick Wonders takes visitors from an Egyptian pyramid to the natural pyramid of the Matterhorn, the bustle of Old London Bridge to the awesome night skies of the Aurora Australis, and those everyday marvels we forget to wonder at, such as electricity and the Internet.

The centrepiece is a 2x3 metre installation of the Great Barrier Reef, complete with underwater lighting and sound effects, and LEGO recreations of everything from corals and sponges to turtles and reef-dwelling fish such as blue tangs, angel fish and a ray.

The exhibition features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world.

Over 40 other LEGO models are included, from tiny models to inspire building at home, to large mosaics and dioramas, and the exhibition is built from over 500,000 LEGO bricks.

Councillor Mike Medini portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “It is very exciting that we are able to stage a major touring exhibition at Beverley Art Gallery this year again for the first time for a while! This should be a great trip out this summer for families and children of all ages.”

Beverley Art Gallery curator Helena Cox added: “It has been fantastic for the team here to work on this exciting exhibition, and I know that it will be both educational and fun for our visitors! This will be great escapism from the realities of life this year.”

In order to keep customers and the Art Gallery team as safe as possible, entry to the exhibition will be by ticket only, to manage the flow of customers and ensure visitors have the time and space to enjoy viewing.

The exhibition features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world.The exhibition features recreations in LEGO® bricks of amazing sights from around the world.