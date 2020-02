St Leonard’s Hospice, which has a Pocklington fundraising group, has announced the date and theme of its annual, ever-popular Midnight Walk.

This year’s walk will be held on Saturday, July 4 with the theme ‘Hospice Heroes’.

Sarah Atkinson, events team lead at St Leonard’s, said: “It’s our 35th anniversary year, and the theme is an acknowledgement that heroes come in many forms.”

Tickets for the walk are available at website: https://www.stleonardshospice.org.uk/Help/Events/Midnight-Walk-2020.