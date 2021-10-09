Bands and beers at Pocktoberfest

The Pocklington Renegades Ukulele Band will be performing at Pocktoberfest from 2pm.

The live music for the town’s long-standing beer and music festival will get underway when Pocklington’s Renegades Ukulele Band play and sing at 2pm.

Later in the evening top York covers band ‘The Mothers’ is the headline act, ably supported by Mat Howlett, The Habitual Drunkards, Micky Beard, and deck and sound guru Dray.

A Pocktoberfest spokesman said: “The Mothers are a hugely popular party band who play a combination of classic rock, current indie, and some funk, with covers from artists such as The Who, Kings of Leon, Kaiser Chiefs and James Brown.

“The Habitual Drunkards duo play country, blue grass and sixties, and are well-known on the North and East Yorkshire beer festival circuit;

“Mat Howlett is a Hull singer-songwriter with a growing reputation; and Pocklington Rugby Club captain Micky Beard needs no introduction with his set of Pock favourites.

“The drink menu for the event, inspired by a 2004 trip to Bavaria’s world famous Oktoberfest by Pocklington Round Table, is equally varied with cask beers, lagers, ciders, gins and Prosecco from near and far.

“There are some 20 cask beers, with the local contributions including Brass Castle, the brewery that started out in a Pocklington garage before moving on to Malton; while Barmby Moor’s Hooting Owl distillery leads the gin bill and fizz is available at the Mosaic Spa Prosecco bar.

“The entry price includes a free first drink and a commemorative Sweetmove Pocktoberfest glass and brochure.”