Balk closed for essential road maintenance

A main road into Pocklington is due to be closed for three weeks in November for essential resurfacing works.

As part of its highway maintenance programme, East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to invest £280,000 into improving the road surface along The Balk, one of the main routes in and out of the town via the A1079 Hull to York road.

The Balk will be closed between the York Road junction and the White Mill Drive roundabout from 8am on Monday, November 11 and is due to reopen on Friday, November 29, weather permitting.

Access will be maintained for emergency services and for residents and businesses within the site, but will only be permitted from the White Mill Drive roundabout end. No access will be permitted from the A1079 York Road at any time.

Access will be monitored by traffic management staff during working hours, 8am-5pm Monday to Friday, and delays are to be expected.

Dave Waudby, head of infrastructure and facilities at the council, said: “We would like to thank residents, businesses and motorists for their patience while we carry out this resurfacing.

“We need to do this work because the existing road surface is showing signs of deterioration, but when it’s complete drivers will notice a major improvement.”