Askham prison talk for Probus members

Pocklington Probus Club chairman Chris Dodd welcomed two new members at the latest meeting.

After a small amount of business, Stephen Beyer was requested to present his talk on ‘Askham Grange Prison’.

In his introductory remarks, Stephen explained how he became the chairman of the ‘Independent Monitoring Board’ for the women’s prison at Askam Grange.

He emphasised the importance attached to the fact that the board is a totally independent body charged with ensuring that the prison is run in accordance with the law.

As the chairman he had access to any part of the prison for the purposes of such inspections.

Prisoners in Askam Grange are called ‘residents’ rather than the commonly used term ‘inmates’.

The emphasis throughout the prison and the services provided by the management and staff is to give a resident the best possible chance of being able to be fully integrated with life outside a prison when released.

The prison runs several projects giving residents access to the outside world. They include a restaurant and a garden centre where meals and garden plants, respectively, are sold to the public.

Stephen was able to answer very searching questions posed by members of the audience.

His talk, illustrated by some well-chosen statistics, gave the club members a clear indication that the prison is a success story, and that the Independent Monitoring Board was a very worthwhile instrument to have to ensure that a prison is working well.

However, in the current climate, there are fears that political influences might work against the principle of trying to rehabilitate prisoners.