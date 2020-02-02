Arts centre to host The Felice Brothers

The Felice Brothers have earned themselves comparisons to Neil Young, Bob Dylan and James Brown thanks to their distinct brand of song-writing and lawless sound.

The close-knit band of two brothers and two friends have announced they will play Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Tuesday, June 23 as part of a world tour.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “With their unique brand of American folk rock The Felice Brothers add yet another dimension to our vibrant, multi-faceted programme of live events for summer 2020 – and there is much more to come!

“Tickets for this will sell fast so I would encourage you to get yours soon or risk miss out on what will be a sublime show.”

Tickets for The Felice Brothers live at PAC on Tuesday 23 June (£20) are on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.