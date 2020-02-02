Arts centre to host The Felice Brothers

The Felice Brothers will be live at Pocklington Arts Centre on Tuesday, June 23.
The Felice Brothers have earned themselves comparisons to Neil Young, Bob Dylan and James Brown thanks to their distinct brand of song-writing and lawless sound.

The close-knit band of two brothers and two friends have announced they will play Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) on Tuesday, June 23 as part of a world tour.

PAC director Janet Farmer said: “With their unique brand of American folk rock The Felice Brothers add yet another dimension to our vibrant, multi-faceted programme of live events for summer 2020 – and there is much more to come!

“Tickets for this will sell fast so I would encourage you to get yours soon or risk miss out on what will be a sublime show.”

Tickets for The Felice Brothers live at PAC on Tuesday 23 June (£20) are on sale now at www.pocklingtonartscentre.co.uk or call the Box Office on 01759 301547.