Andre Rieu’s ‘Together Again’ concert featured at Pocklington Centre Art this weekend.

Pocklington Arts Centre (PAC) is hosting two special performances of André Rieu’s 2021 Summer Concert ‘Together Again’. Photo courtesy of André Rieu Productions

The King of the Waltz has handpicked his all time favourite show tunes, operatic arias and dance numbers from stages around the world – featuring many performances never seen before on the big screen.

The event will be shown at PAC on Saturday, August 28 at 7pm and Sunday, August 29 at 3pm.

Tickets cost £15 and £12 (Concessions).

A spokesman said: “André brings together performers from all over the world in one global spectacular to make you smile, sing and dance.