An opportunity to build a wonderful summer with creative Lego events at East Riding Libraries

Visit www.tinyurl.com/LegoEvents to find events near you and book your place.Visit www.tinyurl.com/LegoEvents to find events near you and book your place.

For the younger ones, aged 2-7, there is a Storytime with a difference at the Duplo Lego® Storytime Stay and Play events; the event will trigger their imagination with a super story and then set them free to create whatever they like with beautifully bright Duplo sets.

For those notoriously difficult to entertain 8-16 year olds, there are creative mosaic workshops with Lego® Art; participants can choose a template to help them build an amazing picture from tiny Lego, or create their own amazing artwork.

Whatever age or ability, there is something for everyone.

Librarian Kimberley Harston is excited to introduce Lego® to East Riding Libraries and says: “Not only are these sessions fun, but playing with Lego® can also build communication and mathematical skills, encourage creativity, focus and concentration and even lower anxiety and stress.

“As we work our way out of this difficult time, we are really pleased to be able to relaunch our group events with these new and innovative sessions”.