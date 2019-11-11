Amy jumps to success at Port Royal Centre

A Market Weighton showjumper has booked a place in the Dodson and Horrell National Amateur Championships at Aintree Equestrian Centre in Liverpool.

Amy Sharrat made the short journey to the Port Royal Equestrian Centre in Holme on Spalding Moor earlier this month to compete in the Dodson and Horrell Second Round qualifiers.

Amy and her 14 year old mare Ublesco Gold claimed first place at the event.

A spokesman for the competition said: “Amy’s short trip to Holme was a positive one – she claimed the winning spot in the 85cm second round with Ublesco Gold.

“They produced the quickest of the double clears in 48.60 seconds.”

As official supplier of nutrition to Equestrian Team GBR since 2009, Dodson and Horrell works closely with the team to deliver nutritional advice to both the Performance and World Class Programmes.