Altruistic Pocklington COVID-19 group offering a vital lifeline to people in isolation

A new support group has been created in Pocklington to support people who are self-isolating due to the coronavirus.

Pocklington COVID-19 Community Support is offering a number of vital services to residents in the town including shopping and delivery, phone buddy support, dog walking, prescription collections, and help with anxiety.

The group, which has attracted an impressive team of 80 volunteers, can be contacted through its Facebook site or by calling 01759 740844 by town residents that need help.

The group’s organisers are also hoping people and businesses will offer financial support so they can stock some emergency items such as toilet rolls and Paracetamol.

Information leaflets have been delivered to around 1,400 households to highlight the group and the services it is offering.

Organisers are also hoping to purchase some bright yellow T-shirts printed, complete with logos, so people can recognise the group’s volunteers.

Zoë Hodgkin at Pocklington COVID-19 Community Support said: “The phone line and Facebook page is there to help people in need in Pocklington.

“There are five group leads who will pick up the request and designate it to an area co-ordinator who will pass the work onto one of 10 volunteers who will then complete that task.

“We have organised this system as it would be too much for one person to run a team of 80 people.

“We are checking the identification of volunteers. However, we can’t vet them so the service is built on trust and integrity. We are making this very clear to people.

“We are sending out confirmations to people in isolation to tell them who will be coming to see them.

“The area co-ordinator will send an email to confirm the name and badge ID number of the volunteer.

“The volunteer will make contact only after this has happened, either at the doorstep or on the phone.

“We have 80 actual volunteers who will be supporting people and a number of reserves as well.

“We are hoping to maintain an ongoing number of 80.

“We also have some specialist support in place, including psychologist for telephone conversations, an occupational therapist who will offer advice to co-ordinators, and a prescriptions lead who will liaise with members of the community and chemists.

“We have a social support team and an education advisory team, teachers who are pooling their resources.

“We are talking to other groups in Market Weighton and other villages who are hoping to set up their own support schemes as we are only covering Pocklington.”