Almost 200 people attend Pocklington Rotary Club’s “Thanks for the Memories” event at Burnby Hall

The U3A Red Sky Ukeleles band entertained the crowd.

The Rotary Club of Pocklington recently held its “Thanks for the Memories” event for The Alzheimer’s Society at Burnby Hall and Gardens.

Almost 200 people attended the event and they were rewarded with great music from the U3A Red Sky Ukeleles band and then The Chris White Trio from Leeds.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “Gazebos were rustled up from friends and neighbours in anticipation of rain when the club staged a successful musical evening at the beautiful Burnby Hall Gardens in aid of The Alzheimer’s Society. Luckily the rain held off until the very end .

“Almost 200 people came, and the Rotary Club would like to thank everyone who attended or helped in other ways.