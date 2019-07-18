Allen’s winning day at 60th John Smith’s Cup meeting

Ealier this month, John Smith’s celebrated the Diamond Jubilee of the John Smith’s Cup – the longest running horseracing commercial sponsorship in the world.

Local guests of honour, Pocklington’s Allen Clovis and Steve Hayes, presented trophies to the winning jockeys of the day’s first two races as a thank you for their continued support and attendance throughout the last 60 years.

Pocklington RUFC bar manager Allen Clovis has only missed two John Smith’s Cup meetings, one of which was for his wedding to his wife Betty.

He said: “My wife and I were delighted to have the opportunity to present a trophy to the first winners of the day – David Allan and Tim Easterby who triumphed in the John Smith’s City Wall Stakes Race.

“Being a part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations was a truly memorable experience and we couldn’t have had a better day to toast our 55th wedding anniversary.”

Caitlin McEachran, assistant brand manager for John Smith’s at Heineken, said: “The day was a fantastic occasion and it was so special to share it with the people of Yorkshire and Allen and Steve in particular.

“I’m sure there were plenty of winners and losers here today, but we hope Allen and Steve feel like winners after a uniquely special experience for them, presenting trophies at the Diamond Jubilee of the John Smith’s Cup.”