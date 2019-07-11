Allen a guest of honour at John Smith’s Cup meeting

This Saturday (July 13), John Smith’s will celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of the John Smith’s Cup, the longest running horse racing commercial sponsorship in the world.

The company has invited two special locals to attend the event and have the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to present a trophy to the winning jockeys.

Allen Clovis, 76, from Pockington, has only missed two John Smith’s Cup meetings, one of which was for his wedding to his wife Betty in 1964.

This weekend, they will celebrate their 55th wedding anniversary at the races, as they have done for many years.

Mr Clovis, the bar manager at Pocklington Rugby Club, said: “The date of the John Smith’s Cup is a permanent fixture on my calendar.

“It’s a great day out of good racing with friends and family – the John Smith’s day is an absolute tradition.

“In the early years, it was a day out with the lads in the four bob ring.

“Then over the years, we have attended with the rest of the family in the county stand.

“I now go every year with my wife, Betty, as the race takes place always around our wedding anniversary and it’s the perfect way to celebrate together.”

Richard Barnes, Marketing Manager for John Smith’s at Heineken said: “For over 250 years we have been brewing from our home here in Yorkshire. We’re proud of our roots and enjoy celebrating the John Smith’s Cup each year with local racegoers like Allen, as well as those from further afield.

“To be marking the Diamond Jubilee will be an amazing occasion and an opportunity for us to thank everyone who has supported the brewery over the years.”