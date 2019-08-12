All Saints Church at Sancton will host a Lammas Harvest Service to support WaterAid

All Saints Church in Santon is holding a Lammas Harvest Service and bread and cheese with wine harvest supper to coincide and support the WaterAid Harvest Appeal.

The service will be held on Sunday, August 18 at 6pm.

Lammas is the first harvest celebration of the year when bread is traditionally made from the first wheat harvested.

WaterAid is featuring Ivy’s village of Milimo and Ruth’s village of Mabula in Zambia to illustrate the progress of improved water supply both for domestic use and growing reliable crops.

A spokesman said: “We will bless a sheaf of wheat and a newly baked loaf broken into four during the service.

“This will be followed by a bread and cheese supper with wine.

“Bread from Ben at the Star and the Bread Shed Beverley, a range Local Yorkshire cheeses, Yorkshire beer, but Italian wine from Roberts and Speight.

“All proceeds are for WaterAid to add to the £145 we collected in July on St Swithun’s day

“If you cannot come why not send us a donation by contacting Graham Ward 07836 228445.”