All For One choir will support Paul Carrack at Bonus Arena

The All For One choir will be combining its fantastic network of groups to support Paul Carrack at The Bonus Arena Hull – with its newly formed Market Weighton choir forming a large proportion of the mass gathering.

Appearing at the concert on Friday, March 27 will be members of AFO Choirs from Hull, Beverley, Driffield, Market Weighton, and Cleethorpes.

The choir has been chosen by music legend Carrack to join him on stage to sing two of his platinum-selling singles.

Carrack said: “I love singing in harmony even with a small group but singing with a large choir is really special.

“There’s something about the blend of human voices that are particularly moving so I’m really looking forward to it. It will be a great additional feature to the show”.

Helen Garnett, the choirs’ founder, said: “It goes to show that with desire and determination a choir can make a great sound. I’m thrilled to be able to offer my choir members amazing experiences such as this.”

In the past the choir has worked with Leona Lewis, Steve Harley, G4, Jonathan Ansell and Russell Watson.