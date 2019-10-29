Air museum volunteers appeal

A revitalised Yorkshire Air Museum is seeking to expand its enthusiastic team of volunteer guides.

The appeal for more volunteers will help the venue deliver its mission statement – To Honour, Educate and Inspire.

Since the museum introduced its new group of volunteers, given the remit to engage with the attraction’s visitors to help them get the most out of both individual and the many group visits that we it receives, the feedback from its contribution has been hailed as phenomenal.

Indeed, school visits are booming, seeing a 300% increase in school pupils attending this year.

Following this success, the museum now needs more enthusiastic people who are comfortable in engaging with and inspiring its younger visitors as it develops its educational offering to meet this demand.

The venue is also looking to attract weekend guides to further enliven its weekend offering to customers and enhance visits even further.

Sandrine Bauchet, administration and volunteers manager said: “Our Guiding Team have become a tremendous asset to the museum over the past year, but it is not just a ‘one way’ relationship.

“We know that our guides derive an immense amount of personal satisfaction from their role, especially with our school visits.

“It becomes a mutually rewarding interaction and there is always the odd question from a bright pupil that inspires our team to learn more themselves.

“We welcome applicants from many different backgrounds, with the major requirements being a friendly, approachable manner, an interest in aviation and WWII history and the ability to be able to communicate their knowledge to many different people.

“We never know who is going to come through the door on a daily basis, and we regularly see people who have flown or worked on our aircraft or vehicles, so each day is always different.”

If you would like to join the thriving museum team contact Sandrine Bauchet on 01904 608595 or email museum@yorkshireairmuseum.org<mailto:museum@yorkshireairmuseum.org>

