Air ambulance placement for Pock paramedic

Paramedic James Sayer is pictured during his five-week placement with Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust.

James Sayer, 29, started his career in the emergency services working as a firefighter in Pocklington, spending eight years with the team before retraining as a paramedic.

He studied Paramedic Science at Sheffield Hallam University but completed his placement hours in Pocklington, York, Selby and Malton.

While completing the final stages of his BSc in Paramedic Science, he was successfully selected to complete a highly competitive five-week elective air ambulance placement with Essex and Herts Air Ambulance Trust in 2020.

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, this placement was postponed and then cancelled.

After waiting nearly two years, James received information that he would be reallocated for the elective placement.

James said: “I am extremely proud to have had the opportunity to develop my skills as a firefighter in Pocklington.

“These are unique and yet highly transferable skills which I have harnessed and developed before then applying to the emergency pre-hospital care setting as a paramedic.

“It has been a long and on-going period of continuous progression to reach my current position.

“However, each stage of my journey has reiterated that hard work and determination is the key to achieving long-term success.

“On Saturday, July 31, I returned to Pocklington after completing my placement.

“Over the five-week period, I flew multiple missions on HeliMed 07, the EHAAT air ambulance helicopter based at Earls Colne air base.

“The experience has been nothing short of life-changing. I attended some of the regions most traumatically and medically ill patients developing both clinical and non-clinical skills including crew resource management techniques, scene management and situational awareness skills.