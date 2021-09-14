Actors rehearse ‘Put on Shorts’ production at Melbourne ahead of run at Theatre @41 Monkgate York

Harry Murdoch (left) and Michael Liversidge rehearsing the comedy ‘To Boldly Go’ in Melbourne.

Rhyme N Reason’s Put On Shorts is a series of standalone scripts all of which have been performed in Leeds over the last five years to great acclaim as part of Leeds Pub Theatre/Leeds Literary Festival and Slung Low Shorts.

All but two of the scripts have only been performed for one night only.

A company of eight actors and director/producer Graham Rollason have been working on the production before its run at the popular York venue between Wednesday, September 29 and Saturday, October 2.

A spokesman said: “This is hilariously funny and brilliantly thought provoking theatre from four Yorkshire writers: David Allison, Steve Brennan, Lisa Holdsworth and Graham Rollason.

“What better way to mark the beginning of live theatre being back to normal?”