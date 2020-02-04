Action taken to remove rotting tree in cemetery

Pocklington Town Council has had to fell the copper beech tree next to the second chapel at the entrance to the cemetery.

The tree had become infected with a root rotting fungus called meripulus giganteus. It was probably planted just after the chapels were built and the cemetery opened in the 1850s.

The copper beech tree at Pocklington Cemetery.

A council spokesman said: “A tree can look healthy, even coming into leaf, but is vulnerable to falling over and in this position could have caused damage to neighbouring properties.

“A new tree will be planted to replace the copper beech.”

The work of removing the trees was carried out by Matt Wilcockson and Don Lofthouse.